Zeppoli in Collingswood, New Jersey is one of a number of local restaurants offering the Feast of the Seven Fishes, which is a traditional Italian-American meal enjoyed by thousands.

“This is the top tier dinner you can have in an Italian American household so if I can share that with somebody have them experience what I experienced growing up I think I’ve done my job,” said Zeppoli owner Joseph Baldino.

Baldino’s dishes follow the more traditional blueprint of Seven Fishes offerings like stuffed calamari with bread crumbs, garlic and parsley and baccala salad with salted cod, lemon juice, garlic and black olives.

“I try to cook as authentic as I could so that a lot of people that are Italian American when they come in they said the stuff squid or stuffed calamari reminds me of my grandparents and that’s one of the highest compliments I can have,” added Baldino.

https://zeppolirestaurant.com/