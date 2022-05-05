The revitalization of the downtown Wilmington, Delaware Downtown District continues and the growing food scene is a big part why. Since 2018, Bardea has been impressing guests with its creative high end menu put together by head chef Antimo DiMeo.

“We’re super excited that now in downtown Wilmington you’re going to have all these other great dining options but at the corner of 7th and Market, you’re going to have three unique dining experiences,” said part owner Scott Stein.

Just months after opening, Bardea was nominated for best new restaurant from the prestigious James Beard Foundation. Several months ago the accolades continued with DiMeo being named a semifinalist for the James Beard Mid-Atlantic Region’s top new chef.

“Both Antimo and I are third generation restaurant guys.,” added Stein. “Our families have done it our whole life. It’s probably my proudest moment, I feel interconnected with the community and I’ve never felt so passionate about what we do.”

Bardea will soon open the doors to Bardea Steak right next door and a Garden restaurant later this Summer.