Local Restaurant adding its own Fall twist to Asian Cuisine PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Sep 30, 2021 / 09:46 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 30, 2021 / 09:46 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Chef Jackson Fu from Dim Sum House introduces a few menu items being featured only during the fall season. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction