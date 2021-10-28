Local Puerto Rican restaurant tries to keep up with high demand



Hector Serrano and his sister Jasmine have been operating Boricua Restaurant in Northern Liberties since June of 2020 and the biggest challenge to date for this Puerto Rican spot has been keeping up with demand.

“The community in Northern Liberties, the city and the state has supported us,” said Serrano. “The first day we were sold out about two o’clock. Our hours are eleven to eight and we were sold out by 2 p.m.”

Serrano added that the restaurant evolved from a need for authentic Puerto Rican cuisine in the Philadelphia community.

“Our heritage can cook with great flavors. When I decided to choose the name Boricua, it wasn’t just a family business, it was a representation of our entire culture.” https://boricua.com/