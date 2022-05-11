Both Nadia Laksana and Damiana Cubilette had full lives and lucrative careers, they always had the yearning to get into the real estate industry, but neither was sure where to start.

“At first I thought, you know, real estate is just buying and selling, that’s it,” said Laksana.

“When I made the decision to come into real estate and I realized it was the people business, I was like why not make bigger money doing what I’m already doing,” said Cubilette.

So when they each found a real estate scholarship geared towards women and minorities breaking into the business, they pounced.

“I’m like yes, I’m on it. I’m jumping in the water with you, so here I am,” said Laksana.

“That was just an experience I know I would have not gotten anywhere else,” said Cubilette.

Maria Quattrone, of Remax at Home and Maria Quattrone and Associates created this scholarship which she says not only pays for recipients to take the real estate exam, but it also includes a two week bootcamp at her offices that teaches them in and outs of the industry.

“Were trying to pour into our agents as much as we can so they’re successful and we can provide all the tools necessary but they still have to do the work,” said Quattrone.

Quattrone says she started the program because she saw more and more diverse people wanting to buy houses, and few agents who could speak the clients language and guide them through the process. So, with this scholarship she’s teaching folks everything she knows.

“How to use scripts and dialogues, what personality types, what they are and what that means and how to utilize that information, how to write an in-offer, how to show property,” she said.

Both Laksana and Cubilette have gotten their licenses, gone through the bootcamp and sold their first homes. Laksana is hoping to help her Indonesian clients feel comfortable buying a home with her.

“My hope is in the future, I’ll become a solution and help them eliminate this problem,” said Laksana. “I’ll be the bridge to help them overcome these language barriers and cultural differences.”

It’s the same for Cubilette who has already helped several Spanish speaking clients.

“It is just so fulfilling because that’s why I made the transition, was to be that bridge to be that spokesperson to be that advocate for those residents in the community that sometimes steer away or feel helpless because they don’t have someone who looks like them, sounds like them or could communicate effectively,” said Cubilette.

If you want to learn more about the scholarship click here