World Photography Day is this Saturday and it commemorates the invention of the photographic process and how far we’ve come from the very first camera in 1816, to our own personal cameras in our pockets.

In order to honor the art of photography, we called in Maureen Cooper, owner of Vanity Tintype, who still uses a 19th century camera and technique in her unique photography business.

For those who aren’t familiar with Tintype photography, the Victorian era photograph style is a wet plate process that works like this:

Coat a sheet of tin or glass with collodion

Submerge it in a bath of silver nitrate to create a film

Expose the film to light, then develop and stop it in a dark room.

The magic of tintype is watching the blue negative turn into a black and white positive.

This Saturday, August 19, Vanity Tintype will be hosting a “Dog Days of Summer” event where you can bring your pet and get a handmade Victorian era keepsake of your pet. The event will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Vanity Tintype studio at 2316 Coral St., Philadephia, PA 19125.

For just $90 you will get a 30 minute appointment, a tintype photograph of your furry friend, and a digital social media sized version of the image, as well.

Besides pop-up events such as this one, Maureen and Vanity Tintype are available to be booked for studio work, on-location shoots, unique wedding “photobooths”, and more.

You can find more information about Maureen and Vanity Tintype, HERE.