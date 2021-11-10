Local Philly cake shop is making must-have Thanksgiving pies

If you want to buy your Thanksgiving pie instead of bake it, an East Mt. Airy bakery is ready to take your order.

The Frosted Fox Cake Shop on Germantown Avenue is now taking cake and pie orders for the holidays. On the menu you’ll find pumpkin, apple crumb, ginger pear, pecan and sweet potato pies. All pies, even the crust, is made from scratch!

If you want your pie in time for Thanksgiving the preorder deadline is Saturday, November 20.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to check out the shop’s sweet treats.