Last week, music icon Janet Jackson celebrated her 57th birthday at Divine Lorraine Hotel in Philadelphia. And since there is no such thing as a birthday party without cake, Jackson commissioned a local Philadelphia Baker called Darnel’s cake to make her special treat.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Darnel’s cakes in Old City to show us the cake and tell us all about the special invitation.

“The Janet” which is a vanilla cake with berry pastry cream, cream cheese icing, and fresh berries, is now available to order during Darnel’s cakes business hours.

You can find more information and place an order, here.