Philadelphia (WPHL)– On Wednesday, U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania announced that they would be signing a local Philadelphia small business to act as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer.

Rieaya Kinship Care House, located at 2519 Germantown Ave, signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Philadelphia community on December 15, 2021. Rieaya Kinship Care House will now offer U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.

U-Haul has been supporting independent dealers since 1945. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they directly support an independent small business in their community. Small businesses are not a U-Haul franchise and are not required to make a financial investment to become a dealer. They are simply using a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment to serve their community.

Rieaya Kinship Care House owner Christina Edwards said she is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Philadelphia County. According to U-Haul Company, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada create supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.

Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer. If you would like to reserve U-Haul products at Rieaya Kinship Care House, call (215) 251-1009 or visit https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Philadelphia-PA-19133/014056/ today.