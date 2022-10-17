October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and a local Philadelphia ballet dancer is sharing her personal story of using dance to find a safe space while overcoming an abusive relationship. “KIM” is an 8 minute documentary that tells the story of Kimberly Landle, founder of Klassic Contemporary Ballet Company in Philadelphia. ‘KIM” recently had its world premiere at WEAVE Inc. , an organization founded to advocate for women and survivors of abuse. Kimberly Landle and director of “KIM”, Maria Vattimo joined us on the show this morning to tell us more about the documentary and world premiere.

