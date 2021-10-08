Local organization changing lives of breast cancer survivors

The 10th annual ‘Beau Day of Hope’ was a success. The Beau Institute in Cherry Hill, New Jersey which specializes in 3-D areola tattooing, donated several sessions to breast cancer survivors yesterday. The survivors and thrivers also got their makeup done and had lunch. It was a very emotional day with several women crying tears of joy after seeing the results, saying they felt beautiful again.

