Philadelphia (WPHL)- Throughout the month of March, PHL17 is recognizing remarkable women in our area. You nominated a remarkable woman in your life, and we’ve narrowed it down to four finalists.

Meet Christy Marshall-Silva a teacher at Downingtown’s Marsh Creek Sixth Grade Center and the founder of Aidan’s Heart Foundation.

Marshall-Silva created Aidan’s Heart Foundation after her 7-year-old son passed away from sudden cardiac arrest. It is now her mission to protect as many young hearts as possible.

Aidan’s Heart Foundation provides awareness and education about cardiac arrest in the Southeast region of Pennsylvania. The non-profit has trained more than 6,000 sixth grade student in CPR+AED since 2014.