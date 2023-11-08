If you’re looking for a unique gift for your significant other or a family member, a local jewelry shop in Wayne, PA makes necklaces that are loved by celebs.
PHL17’s Alex Butler heads to Jane Win to check out all the beautiful jewelry options.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
If you’re looking for a unique gift for your significant other or a family member, a local jewelry shop in Wayne, PA makes necklaces that are loved by celebs.
PHL17’s Alex Butler heads to Jane Win to check out all the beautiful jewelry options.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now