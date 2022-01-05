Live music and great food has been the recipe for success at Chris’s Jazz Cafe in Center City for decades and now the word is crossing borders.

“A lot of people come in and they’re expecting chicken wings and burgers well we’re not that kind of jazz club, our food is elevated beyond that and I think when they leave they’re taking some of that energy with them and they’re telling people,” said chef and owner Mark DeNinno.

The restaurant and club also has its own recording studio and now live streams all of its shows. A sound engineer and several in house cameras help transform the shows into a premium broadcast.

“We’ve got people watching from 75 countries all over the world, they’re watching our shows and you know we were the little jazz club on Sansom street before the pandemic now we’re internationally known all over the world,” added DeNinno. https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/