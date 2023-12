Have you ever wanted to travel just to eat food and learn new recipes? It sounds like a dream, but that’s what the owners of one local restaurant did to create their dishes.

It’s called “Food Chasers Kitchen” and the two owners are passionate about the culinary arts, and welcoming their customers with kindness and lots of good food.

PHL17’s Jimmy Marlow heads to FoodChasers’ Kitchen for this week’s Local Gems spotlight.