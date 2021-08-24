Local Firefighter killed on highway as she stopped to help motorist

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials say a firefighter and West Chester University security officer was killed on Interstate 95 in Delaware early Sunday when she got out of her car to help at a crash scene. News outlets report that university police and fire officials identified the woman as Cecilia Escobar-Duplan. University police say Escobar-Duplan was driving home from her shift when she came upon a crash. Delaware State Police say she stopped on an off-ramp and walked into the lane where a Jeep crashed, where she was assisting when a pickup truck hit her. Escobar-Duplan died at a hospital and police say the Jeep driver was treated and released. Weather conditions and lighting kept the pickup driver from seeing the crash ahead.

