Local favorite set to celebrate National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day is July 25 and The Franklin Fountain will be ready to serve up some of its classic treats to celebrate in style. Whether its their most popular Mt. Vesuvius Sundae or the classic Dr. Dovey banana split, the desserts never disappoint.

“When we hand sundaes out the back it’s a common them for people to say ‘Wow’ or just hear clapping,” said Franklin Fountain manager Nigel Johnson.

The soda and ice cream shop prides itself on using organic and homemade ingredients but also it’s ode to the past, with period specific decor dating back to the early nineteen hundreds.

“We like to think of ourselves as a working museum as well as an ice cream shop and soda parlor, so we really like to give people the experience of being in a soda shop in 1910 to 1920,” added Johnson.

https://www.franklinfountain.com/