The Media Bean Cafe in Newtown Square is combining homemade breakfast and lunch fare with freshly roasted coffee and they are banking on you noticing the difference.

“Being from DiFabio’s, food is our thing and so often times it feels like coffee shops have great coffee but not always the best food so we wanted to merge that concept in as well,” said part owner Frank Agovino.

Agovino has also partnered with New Avenue Foundation to use the Media Bean Cafe as a way to help area residents with special needs. The New Avenue Foundation is designed to provide opportunities for those with special needs and Agovino says providing employment at the restaurant is just one way they can do that. Guests who stop by the restaurant can feel good knowing they are helping to support those in need.

“We want them to come into a cozy and wonderful atmosphere, a unique atsmosphere, enjoy their time, great food with a company that has a mission that there’s a cause here, leaving feeling good not only about not only the food they ate but the people they supported,” added Agovino. https://www.mediabeancafe.com/