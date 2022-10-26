Local dad Michael Kane is the brains behind FrightMaps, a free app that shows you all of the over-the-top Halloween decorations and attractions near you!

“We’ll put you right where your house is and show you all of the awesome holiday treats, whether it’s the big haunted houses like Bates Motel or our home haunts like Monster House Delco,” said Mike.

Not only can users find different attractions, but they can also submit their own photos. Once reviewed and approved, the location is live on the map for everyone to see. And if you’re looking for the best of the best, icons on the map will help you.

“You have to earn your icon. The more likes you get, the more prominent that icon is going to be. You’ll also see some haunted houses that are black and orange. Those represent the commercial haunted houses.”

Mike named his top three picks in the Delaware County area which included Halloween Cemetery on Pickwick in Newtown Square, Greenwood Cemetery in Brookhaven and Monster House Delco in Broomall.

You can download the app here.