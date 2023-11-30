The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking to get in the spirit with song and dance, look no further than the Celtic Christmas Experience.

For the 10th year in a row, the Celtic Christmas show has been captivating audiences with a 12-piece band of all-star musicians, stellar local dancers from the Celtic Flame School of Irish Dance, The Millersville University Dance team, Rising Star Studio, the Premier Dance studio, and a portion of the proceeds supporting The Bensalem Education Foundation and The Ryan Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Cj Mills, Chrissy Mills, Mike Shackleton, and dancers from the Celtic Flame School of Irish Dance joined us at PHL17 to give us a preview of the fun.

Full schedule of shows:

Saturday, December 2nd at 5 p.m. at Bensalem High School in Bensalem

Saturday, December 9th at 5 p.m. at Bonner and Prendie Catholic High School in Drexel Hill

Sunday, December 17th at 1 p.m. at The Historic Sunnybrook Ballroom in Pottstown PA.

Tickets for all shows are available, here.