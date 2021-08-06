Local Brewery Offers Exclusive Handcrafted IPA’s

Its International Beer Day and senior head brewer Matt Gundrum from Iron Hill Brewery joined us with a few top selling handcrafted IPA beers.

Iron Hill Brewery along with Iron Hill Tap House will offer drink and food specials this weekend. One perfect pairing in particular called “The Fantastic Voyage.” The duo features four different IPA’S, each carefully paired with a house made dipping sauce served with boneless chicken bites.

Specials run through Sunday August 8, to find the nearest Iron Hill Brewery near you click here.