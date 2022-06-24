Local athletes Lily Seagraves, Abdul Muhammad and Alex Stefano from Team Pennsylvania revisited the PHL17 Patio with Special Olympics Team Pennsylvania President and CEO Matt Aaron to talk about the recent games.

“This was such an amazing experience. We sent 121 athletes from all over Pennsylvania along with 33 volunteer coaches who just did an amazing job,” said Matt.

Team Pennsylvania brought back 99 medals with 35 of those medals being gold.

“There were more than 4,000 athletes competing not only from the US but this was the first time that the US games included the Caribbean.”

Lily Seagraves won a gold medal for Team Pennsylvania Swimming.

“When I got home I had no idea that there was a police escort to my house. It was really cool,” said Lily.

Abdul Muhammad took home a bronze medal with the Philadelphia Rebels, Team Pennsylvania’s flag football team.

“It feels very exciting. We played our best game. Everybody feels great about it,” said Abdul.

Finally, Alex Stefano brought a gold and silver medal with him for Team Pennsylvania Bowling.

“It was the most fun experience ever and I want to give a shoutout to all my coaches,” said Alex.

Congratulations to all of Team Pennsylvania’s athletes!