Hip Hop is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary this year!

While some people honor the genre by listening to their favorite songs and dancing, a local artist from Delaware combines his passion for Hip Hop with his love of comic books and art.

Andre Jones, artist and co-founder of the Comic Book Artists and Creators of Delaware joined us in the studio to tell about an upcoming event and to share some of his artwork.

The 3rd annual Comic Book Artists and Creators of Delaware Hip Hop event will take place on August 5 from 12-5pm on Market St between 2nd and 3rd streets in Wilmington, DE.

The family friendly event will feature lots of art, food, fun, comics, characters, and of course a celebration of Hip Hop.

You can find more about Andre Jones and the Comic Book Artists and Creators of Delaware, here.