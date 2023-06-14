The lineup for the highly anticipated Made In America Festival has finally been announced.

The 2023 festival includes some of the hottest music industry names such as Lizzo, SZA, Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, Weston Estate, among others.

Made In America 2023 lineup

The annual two-day concert will be on September 2-3, and is expected to generate over $180 million in economic impact.

During the festival, various organizations focusing on education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, arts & culture, social justice, mental health, and more will be a part of Cause Village.

Tickets range from $150 for general admission, and up to $750 for VIP access.

Click here to buy tickets and get more information about Made In America.