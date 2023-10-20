Living alone may have an impact on those fighting cancer.

A new study by the American Cancer Society suggests a 32-percent higher risk of dying from the disease if a patient lives by themselves, compared to those with roommates.



The risk is also greater for men who live solo versus women. Researchers say patients may not have the energy to go out or feel more vulnerable – leading to social isolation.



In May, the U.S. surgeon general released an advisory describing loneliness and social isolation as an epidemic.