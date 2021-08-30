Linvilla Orchards Gears Up for Fall Season PHL17 News Posted: Aug 30, 2021 / 10:01 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 30, 2021 / 10:01 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Fall is almost here! The folks at Linvilla Orchards are gearing up for the season. Our Khiree Stewart went there and met up with Farmer Norm. They picked peaches, apples, and talked about what visitors can expect this Fall. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction