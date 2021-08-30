Linvilla Orchards Gears Up for Fall Season

Fall is almost here! The folks at Linvilla Orchards are gearing up for the season.

Our Khiree Stewart went there and met up with Farmer Norm. They picked peaches, apples, and talked about what visitors can expect this Fall.

