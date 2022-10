Fall is finally here and that means its time to refresh your wardrobe! Fashion and lifestyle expert Margo Burr joined us on the show this morning to show us the latest fall styles and fashions. Margo highlighted four different styles including Corsets, Chunky Comfy sweaters, Bomber Jackets, and Maxi style clothes. To find out more about Margo and the latest trends, click here.

