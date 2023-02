Bubbles and Brews Philly is the perfect addition to your next event. With decorations to match any setting, the vintage mobile bar will have your guests jamming, sipping and having a memorable time. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by Lincoln Financial Field to check out the tailgate set up. Visit https://getcozybars.com/ to reserve for your next party.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction