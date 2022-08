On this week’s PHL17 Down the Shore, Brejamin Perkins visits Wildwood, New Jersey.

Who needs a taxi, Uber or Lyft when Retro Rides can drive you to your destination in classic and vintage style? Retro Rides has been operating in the Wildwood community for nearly a year now and is waiting to hear from you the next time you need a driver! You can call or text 609-602-2356 for a ride. Visit https://www.retrorides.llc/ for more information.