Legos is launching it largest set ever. The company unveiled the model of the Titanic, the ocean liner that sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The over nine-thousand piece replica divides into three sections to reveal the interior of the ship. It features details including the first-class grand staircase, promenade deck and engine room. But this historic set isn’t cheap, the Lego Titanic goes on sale next month for 630 dollars.

