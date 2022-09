Celebrate the start of a new school year and start of the fall season at Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia located in Plymouth Meeting Mall. They’ve got tons of interactive stations and displays for kids to expand their imaginations. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by for an exclusive look at their new virtual reality attraction and Fall Festival display where kids can build pumpkins out of leggos! Visit Legoland Discovery Center for details.

