For fifty years Dan Baker has been the voice you hear when you go to a Phillies game. Legendary Phillies PA announcer Dan Baker joined us on the show this morning to talk about his legacy and favorite moments throughout his career. We also had some fun and had Dan announce our “walk-ups” as if we were on the Phillies. You can hear him live at the Phillies game tomorrow at 7:37pm versus the Padres. Check out the rest of the Phillies schedule here.

