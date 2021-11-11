Legendary Philadelphia actor Will Smith talks about his “Raging Jealousy” of Tupac in new memoir

Will Smith will go down as one of the best African American actors ever and yet he has been going through relationship issues with his long 20 year plus wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith has unloaded his previous sentiments of jealousy toward Tupac Shakur in his new memoir, Will.

Will was released on Tuesday November 9th, 2021. In the book, Smith described Pinkett and Shakur bond as a thorn on his side, creating “raging jealousy” within him.

“Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die,’” he writes. “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! And I was me.”

He also wrote about Shakur having a “fearless passion” that was intoxicating. “Shakur had a willingness to fight and die for what he believed was right, said Smith”.

Smith hated he wasn’t what Shakur was in the world, and suffered a raging jealousy. He wanted Pinkett to look at him in the same light as Shakur.

Once Pinkett chose Smith over Shakur, Smith admitted to a “twisted kind of victory”.

“If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward,” Smith writes. “I have rarely felt more validated… I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature, wrote by Smith in Will”.

Smith also made it clear he can never have a relationship with Shakur and said he never spoke to him even though they were in a room together on multiple occasions.

Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith in tv show A Different World. The two showed great chemistry in the episode.

Their has always been rumors that Pinkett and Shakur relationship was more than just great friends. Many people speculate the two had a sexually intimate relationship but neither Shakur, Pinkett, or Smith said those rumors were true.

Shakur and Pinkett met as classmates at the Baltimore School for the Arts and nurture a friendship that lasted until his tragic death in 1996.

So many other surprises are in the book Will. Smith talks suicide, abuse, and even paying his father child support debt. Smith became the first person in the history of Pennsylvania to pay his own child support, according to smith.

Contact Doc Louallen: Dlouallen@phl17.com

Twitter: @louallendoc