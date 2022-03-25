Philadelphia (WPHL)– International Whiskey Day is on Sunday, so Michele Gargiulo, Wine Director, Fearless Restaurants, joins us.

We’re talking about whiskey and the different kinds. Gargiulo says whisky is a hugely growing market. Women are also starting to get into this “classically masculine” drink.

Gargiulo talks about the differences between all of the whiskey’s besides just location. Such as; mash bills, different grains used, the aging process, how it varies per location based on the climate.

Also, about the price difference and what goes into it: name brand, product scarcity, production methods, aging.