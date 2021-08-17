Learn to make a camp fire, zip line, and canoeing at one local camp! PHL17 News Posted: Aug 17, 2021 / 10:08 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 17, 2021 / 10:08 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Our Khiree Stewart went camping! He visited Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown, New Jersey! They showed him how to zip line, make a fire, and he learned how to canoe! Click here for more information on Liberty Lake Day Camp! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction