Philadelphia (WPHL)- It’s Women’s History Month! Jennifer Lynn Robinson, CEO of Purposeful Networking, joins us to discuss how it came about and this year’s theme, plus how to get involved.

What can you do to support/celebrate women this month?

1. Strike the break the bias pose and post it on social media with the hashtag explaining to others the importance of this year’s theme.

2. Champion another woman/women and share their achievements or do a shout out, call/reach out to another woman that has impacted your life.

3. Fundraise for a women’s organization . A few great local ones: Women’s Resource Center, Vision Forward, Girls Scouts

4. Host an event to celebrate . Whether virtual or in person, get a group of women together to hear a speaker, host a discussion, live stream a movie together or simply share a meal.

5. Support a female owned business . Support a local female owned business and spread the word on social media so others know about them. A few I love: Vault & Vine (East Falls), Buddha Babe (Germantown), Penelope & Anastasia (Royersford), and AMC Photography Studios (Bryn Mawr).

6. Hire women-owned businesses to provide services or goods for your company. Look for WBENC certification.