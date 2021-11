Hanukkah starts November 29th, 2021 and ends December 6th, 2021, so we brought in a Rabbi Mendy here with us to tell us the story of Hanukkah.

Mendy talks about the Chanukah Car Menorah Parade and all the events Chabad Of the main Line are having. Mendy urges the community to come out and enjoy seeing cars with Menorahs on them.