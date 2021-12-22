Philadelphia (WPHL)- Spanning from Walnut to Market Street and 7th to 9th Street, Jewelers Row is the oldest Jewelry District in America. There you will find restaurants, galleries, and over 100 jewelry-related businesses. Our Sophia Cifuentes took a stroll through the district, looking for last-minute gift ideas at every price point. And of course, no trip would be complete without stopping off at Safian & Rudolph Jewelers to see what they have ready for this holiday season. For more information, check out: https://jrow.org/ and https://safianrudolph.com/.

