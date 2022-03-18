Calling all astronomy lovers and music buffs.

Rowan University’s Edelman Planetarium’s new laser light show series combines music from your favorite bands with immersive laser imagery.

Our Alyssa Sullivan was there in Glassboro, New Jersey, exploring the skies with a little help from Queen.

More information:

We will rock you

Bicycle race

Another one bites the dust

Best Friend

Flash

PLUS MORE!!!