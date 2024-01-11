Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit today to fight the implementation of Act 40 which is “an unprecedented assault on a locally elected official’s authority and on the rights of voters..” said Krasner in a statement.

The implementation of the new law, Act 40, would strip Krasner of his authority to prosecute cases through a majority of the city and hand over the power to a specially appointed prosecutor by SEPTA.

Krasner held a press conference on Thursday morning to detail his case against the new law.

“Act 40 discriminates against Philadelphia; it favors other counties and their voters because the Special Prosecutor has no such unilateral authority over district attorneys in other counties,” said John S. Summers of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller, who is representing the Philadelphia DA’s Office in litigation against the AG’s Office. “Indisputably, Act 40 is a radical and unprecedented measure; our research has uncovered no comparable law in the history of the Commonwealth that so unconstitutionally and undemocratically undermines a single district attorney’s law enforcement authority.”

A major concern over the new law is the fact that Krasner was elected by voters, while the new “special prosecutor” would be appointed by the Attorney General, “denying Philly voters their right to elect their prosecutor. ” said a statement from the Philly Transit Riders Union.

“We strongly believe that Governor Josh Shapiro should have been working hard to pass something that matters – funding for public transit. Transit riders statewide are waiting for the governor to sign into law legislation that will be transformative and life-changing.”, the Philly Transit Riders Union continued.

You can watch the full press conference above.