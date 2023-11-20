A King of Prussia man has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap, rape, and murder his estranged wife over the weekend, while a Protection From Abuse Order was in place.

52-year-old Geoffrey Kay-Conway was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Attempted Kidnapping, Attempted Rape, and other charges.

Officials say the assault occurred at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 19 in the parking

lot of the King of Prussia Walmart on North Gulph Road.

At 10:45 a.m. Upper Merion Township Police responded to a 911 call about a male

attacking a female in a Nissan Rogue. Police arrived on the scene and located the victim in the Walmart parking lot after she managed to escape from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kay-Conway who had stabbed her in the leg multiple times.

Police arrested Kay-Conway in the parking lot and found a large metal pick sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket, and black zip ties in the shape of handcuffs.

A nearby pickup truck was also found which contained a black pepper ball

gun with two magazines, three piercing tools, a blindfold, duct tape, zip ties, knives, wire cutters, pliers, KY jelly, a Court Order; and a manilla envelope that contained a note addressed to his

brother.

It’s important to note that the Court Order was for a Protection From Abuse Order Violation hearing regarding Kay-Conway’s stalking arrest on October 31, 2023. Kay-Conway was released on bail for $5000 with a scheduled court appearance on December 13.

The note inside the manilla envelope contained a confession stating that Kay-Conway had planned to kill and rape the victim and that he had been stalking and observing her every day.

The police investigation also found that Kay-Conway had installed a tracking

device on the victim’s vehicle and that he followed her to the Walmart parking lot,

where he assaulted her.

Prior to the assault, a temporary PFA Order was issued on September 28, and finalized on October 5, which prohibited Kay-Conway from making contact with the victim for a year.

On October 20, Kay-Conway violated this order by stalking the victim in Upper Merion Township, yelling at and threatening her.

“The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when she

leaves her abuser. This victim worked to keep herself safe by obtaining a PFA and

reporting the defendant when he violated the PFA by obsessively stalking her.

Thankfully, bystanders intervened to help the victim yesterday,” said DA Steele.

Anyone in a domestic violence situation should seek help immediately. Those who need help can contact the Laurel House and the Women’s Center of Montgomery County’s 24/7 toll-free hotline at 800-642-3150 or by texting “HOPE”.

Kay-Conway is currently at the Montgomery County Correctional

Facility and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 11, 2023.