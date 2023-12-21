The holidays are here and if you’re still waiting to do some last-minute gift shopping, the best stores to go to may be closer than you think.

A new study by Yocan Vaporizer looked at all major U.S. malls and ranked them in order of the best malls for last-minute gift shopping.

Each mall was then awarded a score out of 10 based on daily foot traffic, line length, parking availability, daily opening hours, cost, and the number of department stores available in each mall.

When all factors were calculated, the number one mall turned out to be the Green Acres Mall in New York, scoring 7.2 out of 10.

Ranking second-best is the Aventura Mall in Florida, with a score of 7 out of 10.

Scoring third-best and coming a bit closer to home is the Millcreek Mall in Erie, PA, getting a score of 6.5 out of 10.

Coming last on the list was a mall that most of the Delaware Valley is fond of. The King of Prussia Mall ranked tenth on the list with a score of 4.7 out of 10.

“Last-minute Christmas shopping will always be stressful – but there are some ways to make it more manageable, aside from visiting one of the most accommodating malls.”, said a Yocan Vaporizer spokesperson.

Here is a full list of the top ten best malls for last-minute gift shopping:

Green Acres Mall in New York Aventura Mall in Florida Millcreek Mall in Pennsylvania South Coast Plaza in California Ala Moana Center in Hawaii Del Amo Fashion Center in California Sawgrass Mills in Florida Destiny USA in New York Roosevelt Field in New York King Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania

On the opposite end of the scale, the worst malls for last-minute shoppers are the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Galleria Mall in Texas.