Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 3, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Kanera Salter was last seen at her home on the 5900 block of Windsor Avenue around 8:00 pm.

Salter was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a black head wrap, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Salter.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

