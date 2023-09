Police are searching for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, who they say escaped from Chester County Prison yesterday. Cavalcante had just started a life sentence 10 days ago, for killing his girlfriend in 2021.

Prison guards say Cavalcante somehow slipped past them. He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township, at around 9:40a.m. on Thursday morning. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan says this is a very dangerous man, and people should use extreme caution.