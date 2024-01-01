2024 is here and that means it’s time for most people to start thinking about their resolutions and goals and what they want to accomplish in the new year.

Jennifer Lynn Robinson, communications and lifestyle expert, talked with PHL17’s Jimmy Marlow about setting your resolutions and making sure you kick off the new year, the right way.

Tips to remember:

Map out monthly themes instead of yearly resolutions. It takes 21 days to form a habit so focus on thing at a time and you will eventually develop multiple habits during the calendar year. Resolve NOT to do something. Not doing something can be an effective way to substitute for a resolution. Create a bucket list of things to do in 2024. The list could include small things like attending a concert or scheduling a massage or it could include big things like going to Italy. Decide on your word or theme of the year. This is helpful because when you are asked to do things during the year, you can ask yourself if saying yes fits within your theme or not. Create an action plan. For example, if your goal is to go to Italy in the Fall, figure out the costs and how much you need to save each month in order to make that happen.

