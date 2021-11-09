KFC showcasing odd new holiday gift

If you love KFC and the holidays, this might be the perfect accessory for you. The company just introduced its holiday gift and it’s called the ‘Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger’

From today until November 11th, anyone who orders a qualifying KFC bucket meal either online or through the KFC app can get a free Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger while supplies last. The bucket hugger is a knitted sweater with the KFC holiday design shaped to fit a bucket of chicken with a place for your hands too.

Just like the holiday cups from Starbucks, KFC is also offering a holiday design bucket called ‘Winter Chickenland.’