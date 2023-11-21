Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has reportedly chosen the next Philadelphia Police Commissioner.

According to reports, Kevin Bethel, who is currently serving as the Chief of School Safety for the School District Of Philadelphia, has been chosen for the job.

Bethel has worked for the SDP since 2019 and previously served for the Philadelphia Police Department for 29 years, holding roles such as Deputy Police Commissioner of Patrol Operations before retiring from the force.

This nomination comes after previous Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw left the job to become Deputy Chief Security Officer for the Port Authority in New Jersey.

The role of Philadelphia Police Commissioner is currently being filled by John M. Stanford.

Bethel’s nomination comes as the first major leadership decision for Parker, who campaigned for public safety throughout the mayoral race.

A formal announcement is expected to come from Parker on Wednesday.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.