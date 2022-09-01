Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and a teen boy are fighting for their lives after they were shot multiple times in Kensington Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of Jasper Street around 12:46 am.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot in the left arm, right hand, and left thigh. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the right thigh, police say. He arrived at Temple Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was shot once in the buttocks. She was transported by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

At the scene, police discovered a 2019 Toyota that was shot multiple times.

No arrests were made and no weapons were found.