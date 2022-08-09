34-year-old Raymond Thompson from the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia.

Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime.

The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am.

Responding officers located a 2002 Honda Odyssey with a 34-year-old black female seated in the front passenger seat with stab wounds to the neck and arms.

Medics at the scene pronounced the victim dead at 8:27 am, police say. She was later identified as Ashley Lockhart from West Philadelphia.

An hour later, police say they arrested Thompson on the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue for the murder of Lockhart.

Police say Lockhart had a valid protection order against Thompson.

A weapon was recovered, and the Honda was towed.