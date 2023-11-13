76er’s player Kelly Oubre Jr. is recovering after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking across the street in Center City.

Philadelphia Police say the crash occurred at 7:20 p..m, as Oubre was walking across Hicks St. and Spruce St. on his way home.

Oubre was walking westbound on 1400 Spruce Street when a silver vehicle speeding down the street attempted to turn south on Hick St and hit Oubre in the chest with the driver-side mirror.

Oubre was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg.

The driver of the silver vehicle fled the scene on Hicks Street.

At this point, police are searching for the vehicle and the driver who hit Oubre on Sunday evening.

If you have any information, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).